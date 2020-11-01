B.C.’s Cpl. James Choi ID’d as victim of fatal live-fire training incident at Alberta base

Send this page to someone via email

The soldier who died in a live-fire training incident at the Canadian Forces Base in Wainwright, Alta., has been identified as Cpl. James Choi, a member of the Royal Westminster Regiment based in New Westminster, B.C.

Choi, 29, died following an incident at the Alberta base Friday around 10 p.m., participating in the exercise that led to him being shot.

A Sunday news release says Choi joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 2016 and was a trained infantry soldier.

Choi had been training with the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry at CFB Wainwright, for an exercise that focuses on core light infantry skills.

“The Canadian Armed Forces, the Defence Team and Canadians are mourning the loss of one of our own, Cpl. James Choi,” Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan said in a statement.

“My heartfelt condolences are with his family, his friends and his fellow soldiers in the Royal Westminster Regiment and 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry. The Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces will be there for his family during these difficult times as we grieve alongside you.”

Cpl. James Choi of the Royal Westminster Regiment. Supplied

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also tweeted out his condolences on Saturday.

“[Choi] represented Canada with honour, dedicating himself to his profession,” Gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada’s Chief of the Defence Staff said.

“We grieve alongside his family, friends and comrades.” Tweet This

The incident that led to Choi’s death is under investigation.