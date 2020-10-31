Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Canadian Armed Forces member fatally shot during training exercise in Wainwright, Alta.

By Allison Bench Global News
A Canadian flag sits on a members of Canadian forces that are leaving from CFB Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014.
A Canadian flag sits on a members of Canadian forces that are leaving from CFB Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces died Saturday following an incident involving live fire in a training exercise at CFB Wainwright in Alberta.

Officials said the incident happened Friday around 10 p.m., when the soldier, a man, was participating in the exercise that led to them being shot.

The soldier was taken to hospital in Wainwright Friday evening but was later transported by air to a hospital in Edmonton.

He died of his injuries Saturday morning, according to information released by the Canadian Armed Forces.

The soldier’s next of kin have been notified but their identity has not yet been released as officials work to determine the wishes of the family.

Canada’s Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance offered his condolences in a tweet Saturday.

Global News has confirmed the Third Battalion of Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry was on exercise at CFB Wainwright.

The soldier killed was a reservist attached to the battalion for the exercise. He was officially attached to the Royal Westminster Regiment.

Read more: Many military veterans don’t feel adequately recognized or supported: experts

Officials would not say the age of the soldier.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences on Saturday afternoon.

“Tragically, a member of the Canadian Armed Forces lost their life during a training exercise in Wainwright, Alberta,” Trudeau said.

“Our hearts go out to their loved ones… Know that we are mourning with you and are here to support you during this difficult time.”

The live-fire training exercise that the soldier was participating in has been suspended, and an investigation is underway.

