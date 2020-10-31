Canadian Armed Forces member fatally shot during training exercise in Wainwright, Alta.

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces died Saturday following an incident involving live fire in a training exercise at CFB Wainwright in Alberta.

Officials said the incident happened Friday around 10 p.m., when the soldier, a man, was participating in the exercise that led to them being shot.

The soldier was taken to hospital in Wainwright Friday evening but was later transported by air to a hospital in Edmonton.

He died of his injuries Saturday morning, according to information released by the Canadian Armed Forces.

The soldier’s next of kin have been notified but their identity has not yet been released as officials work to determine the wishes of the family.

Canada’s Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance offered his condolences in a tweet Saturday.

“On behalf of all ranks of the CAF, I offer my condolences to the family and friends of our fallen soldier as well as to 1CMBG, 3PPCLI and the Royal Westminster Regiment. We will release his name once all family are notified.” JV — General Jonathan Vance (@CDS_Canada_CEMD) October 31, 2020

Global News has confirmed the Third Battalion of Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry was on exercise at CFB Wainwright.

The soldier killed was a reservist attached to the battalion for the exercise. He was officially attached to the Royal Westminster Regiment.

Officials would not say the age of the soldier.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences on Saturday afternoon.

“Tragically, a member of the Canadian Armed Forces lost their life during a training exercise in Wainwright, Alberta,” Trudeau said.

“Our hearts go out to their loved ones… Know that we are mourning with you and are here to support you during this difficult time.”