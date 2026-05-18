Quebec can help France in ‘many areas,’ Emmanuel Macron says

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Quebec can help France in “many areas,” such as “research,” “AI” or even “strategy,” according to French President Emmanuel Macron.

These were the few words he addressed to the press when he welcomed the premier of Quebec, Christine Fréchette, to the Élysée Palace on Monday.

“Quebec is always welcome,” he added.

A few minutes earlier, Fréchette met with French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu at Matignon.

This meeting also provided an opportunity for Investissement Québec to renew a reciprocal agreement with Business France. This agreement aims to support Quebec companies in France and French companies in Quebec.

Critical minerals

Earlier on Monday, Fréchette championed Quebec as a “trusted partner” for France and Europe in the critical and strategic minerals sector, while participating in a roundtable discussion with representatives of the French government and economic stakeholders. The event was held at the Quebec delegation in Paris.

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The premier touted Quebec’s “great assets” in terms of critical minerals.

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“First, we have the resources in Quebec soil. So, a very important element: we have the largest share of critical and strategic minerals in Canada. A good portion of them. We have 28 in total,” she emphasized.

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The premier stated that she wanted to develop this sector in a “sustainable” and “responsible” way, highlighting Quebec’s clean energy.

With Europe planning to invest 800 billion euros to rearm, the government hopes that Quebec will come out on top and obtain its share of defence contracts.

According to Fréchette, strategic minerals have “strategic importance” in an “era marked by geopolitical upheaval.”

“We are in a period where spending related to defence and critical and strategic minerals will increase. This is the case here in Europe, but it is also the case in Canada, with a desire to raise the contribution to the NATO budget up to five per cent. So, this will result in colossal spending related to defence,” the premier explained.

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The minister of international relations and la Francophonie, Christopher Skeete, and the delegate general of Quebec in Paris, Henri-Paul Rousseau, were also present at this roundtable.

This is Fréchette’s second mission abroad. She visited Washington a few weeks ago.

The premier is in Paris until May 20.