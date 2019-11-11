Remembrance Day in the nation’s capital set to get underway with wreath laying, salutes

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian leaders are gathering in Ottawa and set to take part in the national Remembrance Day ceremony.

Global News will have special coverage of the commemoration beginning with the No Stone Left Alone ceremony and continuing with live coverage of the ceremony at the National War Memorial in the capital.

The special broadcast will stream online in this post and begin on TV at 11:00 a.m. local time in the Maritimes, 10:00 a.m. local time in Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, and 11:30 a.m. local time in Alberta.

The live stream will also be available on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Gov. Gen. Julie Payette and Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance will attend the national ceremony as part of the vice-regal party while Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will be at a ceremony in Fort Qu’Appelle, Saskatchewan.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be attending one in Burnaby and interim Green Party Leader Jo-Ann Roberts will go to one in Halifax.

Animals in War commemorative pins leading up to Remembrance Day

The National Silver Cross Mother will also be in attendance — this year, Reine Samson Dawe will be laying a wreath at the National War Memorial on behalf of mothers who have lost a child during service as a member of the Canadian Forces.

Mom of 4 army officers, 1 who died in Afghanistan, named National Silver Cross Mother

Samson Dawe’s son, 27-year-old Capt. Matthew Dawe, was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2007.

“I have to represent all those mothers, particularly the ones of all the soldiers who were killed in Afghanistan,” Samson Dawe said.

“I’m certainly not alone, and my duty is to represent them. And I want to do so with dignity and thinking about them all, you know, sharing their grief.”

No Stone Left Alone initiative teaches children about Remembrance Day

The ceremony will begin with the veterans’ parade, the singing of the national anthem and the playing of the Last Post by a trumpeter.

The guns will then fire to mark the start of a moment of silence and again at the finish.

After a playing of Lament and Rouse, there will be a flyover by the Canadian Forces followed by the Act of Remembrance, prayers and the singing of In Flanders Fields by the Ottawa Children’s Choir.

Payette will then lay a wreath, followed by Trudeau and the other members of the vice-regal party, and then the diplomatic and veterans groups will lay their wreaths. Following that, there will be another prayer and then the singing of God Save the Queen.

The veteran parade will then march off and the public wreath laying will begin.