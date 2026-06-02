Bodies of 2 paddleboarders recovered from Browning Lake in Squamish

Two people reported to have fallen from their paddleboard on Browning Lake have been found deceased.
Squamish RCMP stated in an update on Tuesday that the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team found the two people earlier that day.
RCMP were first called to Browning Lake, within Murrin Provincial Park, on May 30 at 3 p.m. for a report that two paddleboarders had gone into the water and did not resurface.
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Multiple agencies responded to assist, including Squamish Search and Rescue, B.C. Conservation Officer Service, Squamish Fire Rescue, BC Emergency Health Services, and RCMP Air One, according to the RCMP.
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“We are deeply grateful for the dedicated support and coordinated efforts of our specialized teams and partner agencies who assisted in this search and recovery,” Staff Sgt. Sasha Banks, Operations Commander of the Squamish RCMP, said in a statement.
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