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Canada

Bodies of 2 paddleboarders recovered from Browning Lake in Squamish

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 2, 2026 7:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Water safety tips for summer weather'
Water safety tips for summer weather
FILE: As temperatures heat up, many are getting ready to enjoy the outdoors at the lake. York Regional Police Staff Sgt. Frank Abreu and Const. Joel Van Schaik join Liem Vu on Lake Simcoe with some safety tips for Boat Safety Awareness Week. – May 19, 2026
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Two people reported to have fallen from their paddleboard on Browning Lake have been found deceased.

Squamish RCMP stated in an update on Tuesday that the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team found the two people earlier that day.

RCMP were first called to Browning Lake, within Murrin Provincial Park, on May 30 at 3 p.m. for a report that two paddleboarders had gone into the water and did not resurface.

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Multiple agencies responded to assist, including Squamish Search and Rescue, B.C. Conservation Officer Service, Squamish Fire Rescue, BC Emergency Health Services, and RCMP Air One, according to the RCMP.

“We are deeply grateful for the dedicated support and coordinated efforts of our specialized teams and partner agencies who assisted in this search and recovery,” Staff Sgt. Sasha Banks, Operations Commander of the Squamish RCMP, said in a statement.

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