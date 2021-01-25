Menu

Crime

Waterloo Region church held in person service despite court order: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2021 9:14 am
The Trinity Bible Chapel in Woolwich, Ont.
The Trinity Bible Chapel in Woolwich, Ont. @TrinityBibleChapel / Instagram

Police in Waterloo Region say a church allegedly held an in-person service Sunday, despite a court order compelling it to comply with provincial COVID-19 pandemic rules.

Investigators say they are working with public health officials to ensure “appropriate action” is taken regarding the Trinity Bible Chapel in Woolwich, Ont.

Read more: Adult sex store, church among those busted in Waterloo Region for ignoring COVID-19 orders

Police officers were at the church on Lobsinger Line on Jan. 3 with bylaw officers after complaints the church was over the established limits.

Click to play video 'Ontario MPP plans ‘more parties’ amid COVID-19 lockdown' Ontario MPP plans ‘more parties’ amid COVID-19 lockdown
Ontario MPP plans ‘more parties’ amid COVID-19 lockdown – Jan 4, 2021

The region said nine charges were laid by its bylaw officers including six people and the church corporation itself for hosting the event. Two other people were charged for attending the gathering.

Story continues below advertisement

Waterloo Regional Police officers previously laid six charges in connection to an event held at the church on Dec. 27.

Ontario legislator Randy Hillier, an independent MPP and vocal critic of the province’s lockdown measures, tweeted a photo yesterday that appeared to be from the service.

Trending Stories

He also posted a photo that appeared to be of the outside of the church.

Read more: 2nd set of charges laid on churchgoers in Woolwich for allegedly ignoring COVID-19 orders

The government of Ontario declared a state of emergency and imposed a stay-at-home order on Jan. 12, which includes a ban on indoor gatherings and activities, including religious services.

Story continues below advertisement

Some religious services, such as weddings and funerals, are permitted provided they include no more than 10 people and physical distancing can be maintained.

The rules apply to the entire province and will remain in effect until at least Feb. 11.

*With files from Global News’ Kevin Nielsen

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
