Waterloo Region church held in person service despite court order: police

Police in Waterloo Region say a church allegedly held an in-person service Sunday, despite a court order compelling it to comply with provincial COVID-19 pandemic rules.

Investigators say they are working with public health officials to ensure “appropriate action” is taken regarding the Trinity Bible Chapel in Woolwich, Ont.

Police officers were at the church on Lobsinger Line on Jan. 3 with bylaw officers after complaints the church was over the established limits.

The region said nine charges were laid by its bylaw officers including six people and the church corporation itself for hosting the event. Two other people were charged for attending the gathering.

Waterloo Regional Police officers previously laid six charges in connection to an event held at the church on Dec. 27.

Ontario legislator Randy Hillier, an independent MPP and vocal critic of the province’s lockdown measures, tweeted a photo yesterday that appeared to be from the service.

He also posted a photo that appeared to be of the outside of the church.

The government of Ontario declared a state of emergency and imposed a stay-at-home order on Jan. 12, which includes a ban on indoor gatherings and activities, including religious services.

Some religious services, such as weddings and funerals, are permitted provided they include no more than 10 people and physical distancing can be maintained.

The rules apply to the entire province and will remain in effect until at least Feb. 11.

*With files from Global News’ Kevin Nielsen

1/3 We are aware of the church service that was held earlier today at Trinity Bible Chapel. This service was held despite a Superior Court Order compelling the Chapel to comply with The Reopening Ontario Act. pic.twitter.com/20cn3z2y4n — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 24, 2021