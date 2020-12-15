Ontario reports nearly 2,300 new coronavirus cases, setting one-day record

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 2,275 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, marking a new single-day record, to bring the provincial total to 144,396.

However, Ontario said that it pulled data at a different time than it usually does, resulting in a one-day increase in the daily case count for some public health units.

“Public Health Ontario has changed their data extraction process & updated their data extraction time to 1 p.m. (from 10:30 a.m.), resulting in a one-time increase in case counts and some variations in results,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet.

This comes one day after vaccinations began in Ontario.

The previous daily case record was set on Dec. 10 when 1,983 new infections were recorded.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 711 cases were recorded in Toronto, 586 in Peel Region, 185 in Windsor-Essex and 154 in York Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 100 new cases in the provincial report.

@PublicHealthON has changed their data extraction process & updated their data extraction time to 1 p.m. (from 10:30 a.m.), resulting in a one-time increase in case counts and some variations in results. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZcdsmV. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 15, 2020

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,992 as 20 more deaths were reported.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario has 921 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 64 from the previous day), with 249 patients in an intensive care unit (up by five) and 156 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by seven).

The government said 39,566 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.. There is currently a backlog of 45,770 tests that need results. A total of 7,059,300 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 123,373 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 85 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,810 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 17,031, up from the previous day at 16,586, and up from last Tuesday at 16,151.

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

The newly reported numbers for Tuesday’s report were pulled Monday afternoon. Hospitalization numbers are valid as of Sunday.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement