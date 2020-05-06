Coronavirus: Ontario extends all emergency orders until May 19

The Ontario government says it is extending all emergency orders that have been put in place so far until May 19, which is after the Victoria Day long weekend, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
The extension, announced on Wednesday, under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act comes on the advice of the chief medical officer of health, the government said.
Premier Doug Ford first announced a state of emergency on March 17 under the act and ordered some businesses to close due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The emergency order was extended again on April 14.
When in effect, the emergency act gives the provincial government the power to enforce emergency orders.
According to the government, the current emergency orders include:
- Closure of Establishments
- Prohibiting Organized Public Events, Certain Gatherings
- Work Deployment Measures for Health Care Workers
- Drinking Water Systems and Sewage Works
- Electronic Service
- Work Deployment Measures in Long-Term Care Homes
- Electricity Price for RPP Consumers
- Closure of Places of Non-Essential Businesses
- Traffic Management
- Streamlining Requirements for Long-Term Care Homes
- Prohibition on Certain Persons Charging Unconscionable Prices for Sales of Necessary Good
- Closure of Outdoor Recreational Amenities
- Enforcement of Orders
- Work Deployment Measures for Boards of Health
- Work Deployment Measures in Retirement Homes
- Access to COVID-19 Status Information by Specified Persons
- Service Agencies Providing Services and Supports to Adults with Developmental Disabilities
- Pickup and Delivery of Cannabis
- Signatures in Wills and Powers of Attorney
- Use of Force and Firearms in Policing Services
- Child Care Fees
- Agreements Between Health Service Providers and Retirement Homes
- Temporary Health or Residential Facilities
- Closure of Public Lands for Recreational Camping
- Work Deployment Measures for Service Agencies Providing Violence Against Women Residential Services and Crisis Line Services
- Limiting Work to a Single Long-Term Care Home
- Work Deployment Measures for District Social Services Administration Boards
- Deployment of Employees of Service Provider Organizations
- Work Deployment Measures for Municipalities
- Limiting Work to a Single Retirement Home
- Work Deployment Measures for Mental Health and Addictions Agencies
- Congregate Care Settings
- Access to Personal Health Information by Means of the Electronic Health Record
- Global Adjustment for Market Participants and Consumers
- Certain Persons Enabled to Issue Medical Certificates of Death
- Hospital Credentialing Processes
The province also announced Wednesday that residences, farms and small businesses will continue to be billed for hydro at off-peak pricing until May 31.
— With files from Global News’ Ryan RoccaView link »
