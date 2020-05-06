Coronavirus: Ontario extends all emergency orders until May 19

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says it is extending all emergency orders that have been put in place so far until May 19, which is after the Victoria Day long weekend, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

The extension, announced on Wednesday, under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act comes on the advice of the chief medical officer of health, the government said.

Premier Doug Ford first announced a state of emergency on March 17 under the act and ordered some businesses to close due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The emergency order was extended again on April 14.

When in effect, the emergency act gives the provincial government the power to enforce emergency orders.

According to the government, the current emergency orders include:

The province also announced Wednesday that residences, farms and small businesses will continue to be billed for hydro at off-peak pricing until May 31.

— With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca