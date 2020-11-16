Ontario reports 1,487 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,487 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 95,496.

Monday’s case count is an increase from Sunday which saw 1,248 new infections. On Saturday, 1,581 cases were reported — a record single-day high.

This is the 10th straight day that daily case counts have been above 1,000.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 508 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 392 in Peel Region, 170 in York Region, 67 in Waterloo and 51 in Ottawa.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 50 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,371 as 10 more deaths were reported.

More than 33,300 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. The government has previously said it hoped to increase testing capacity to 50,000 per day by mid-October, and 68,000 tests per day by mid-November.

There is currently a backlog of 16,254 tests that need results. A total of 5,677,273 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, 79,295 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 83 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 992 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 12,830.

Ontario has 500 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by 21 from the previous day), with 125 patients in an intensive care unit (up by seven) and 70 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by three). Hospitalizations have overall steadily increased over the past several weeks.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

46,184 people are male — an increase of 734 cases.

48,821 people are female — an increase of 744 cases.

10,871 people are 19 and under — an increase of 213 cases.

34,589 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 561 cases.

27,215 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 413 cases.

27,215 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 214 cases.

8,771 people are 80 and over — an increase of 88 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The newly reported numbers for Monday’s report are valid as of Sunday afternoon.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,081 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of four deaths. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remained unchanged for months.

There are 107 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of six.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 716 active cases among long-term care residents and 533 active cases among staff — down by three cases and up by 12 cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 3,387 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 1,913 among students and 423 among staff (1,051 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 106 more cases from the previous day.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 664 cases reported among students and 125 cases among staff (354 individuals were not identified) — totaling 1,143 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 683 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

One school in Ontario is currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 594 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 15 (eight child cases and seven staff cases.) Out of 5,242 child care centres in Ontario, 123 currently have cases and 16 centres are closed.

Numbers for cases in schools and child care centres is updated weekdays only, at 10:30 a.m.

