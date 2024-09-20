Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ford government to table legislation to restrict bike lanes on city streets

By Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted September 20, 2024 7:52 am
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Ontario's transportation minister to make an announcement Friday
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Global News can independently confirm that the Ford government is working on legislation to restrict bike lanes on city streets.

Global News has learned Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria will table the “Reducing Gridlock and Saving You Time Act” when the legislature returns in late October.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The bill, primarily aimed at drivers, will include new provincial requirements on bike lanes.

Sources have told Global News that the Ford government is considering introducing new restrictions on removing existing lanes of traffic for bike lanes.

Over the years, cities like Toronto have transformed some main streets by installing different types of infrastructure for bicycle lanes.

More to come

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices