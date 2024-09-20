Ford government to table legislation to restrict bike lanes on city streets

Global News can independently confirm that the Ford government is working on legislation to restrict bike lanes on city streets.
Global News has learned Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria will table the “Reducing Gridlock and Saving You Time Act” when the legislature returns in late October.
The bill, primarily aimed at drivers, will include new provincial requirements on bike lanes.
Sources have told Global News that the Ford government is considering introducing new restrictions on removing existing lanes of traffic for bike lanes.
Over the years, cities like Toronto have transformed some main streets by installing different types of infrastructure for bicycle lanes.
