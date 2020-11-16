Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 16 2020 6:17pm 01:28 Over 100 gather for birthday party in Toronto storage unit Toronto police say over 100 people gathered for a party overnight at a storage container in Toronto’s west end. Erica Vella reports. Coronavirus: Woman fined after Toronto police break up birthday party at storage unit <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7466471/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7466471/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?