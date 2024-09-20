Simply Delicious Recipe: Decadent snack using Ontario apples

Follow along with Susan Hay and nutritionist Rose Reisman, as she prepares a decadent snack for all ages using Ontario Apples.
Ingredients
- Large apple sliced into 8 wedges
- ¼ cup semi sweet chocolate chips
- ½ tsp oil
- Variety of toppings, such as chopped nuts/coconut/sprinklings
Instructions
Melt chocolate chips and oil for one minute in microwave on high. Stir until smooth. Dip ends of apples into chocolate and then dip or sprinkle with any of the toppings. Let dry on parchment or waxed paper. Store in refrigerator.
