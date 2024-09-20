Simply Delicious Recipe: Decadent snack using Ontario apples

See more sharing options

Follow along with Susan Hay and nutritionist Rose Reisman, as she prepares a decadent snack for all ages using Ontario Apples.

Ingredients

Large apple sliced into 8 wedges

¼ cup semi sweet chocolate chips

½ tsp oil

Variety of toppings, such as chopped nuts/coconut/sprinklings

Instructions

Melt chocolate chips and oil for one minute in microwave on high. Stir until smooth. Dip ends of apples into chocolate and then dip or sprinkle with any of the toppings. Let dry on parchment or waxed paper. Store in refrigerator.