Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Simply Delicious Recipe: Decadent snack using Ontario apples

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted September 20, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Simply Delicious Recipe: Whipped goat cheese with glazed pineapple'
Simply Delicious Recipe: Whipped goat cheese with glazed pineapple
RELATED: Last week's Simply Delicious Recipe: Whipped goat cheese with glazed pineapple
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Follow along with Susan Hay and nutritionist Rose Reisman, as she prepares a decadent snack for all ages using Ontario Apples.

Ingredients

  • Large apple sliced into 8 wedges
  • ¼ cup semi sweet chocolate chips
  • ½ tsp oil
  • Variety of toppings, such as chopped nuts/coconut/sprinklings

Instructions

Trending Now

Melt chocolate chips and oil for one minute in microwave on high. Stir until smooth. Dip ends of apples into chocolate and then dip or sprinkle with any of the toppings. Let dry on parchment or waxed paper. Store in refrigerator.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices