Premier Doug Ford calls emergency Friday meeting with health officials over hospitalizations

TORONTO — Ontario’s premier says he’s called an emergency meeting with health officials to tackle rising hospitalizations from COVID-19.

Doug Ford says the meeting with the province’s health minister, chief medical officer of health and hospital leaders today will concern next steps to break the trend.

As of yesterday morning, 919 Ontarians were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 263 in intensive care and 172 on ventilators.

The meeting follows calls from the Ontario Hospital Association for the government to implement lockdowns in more public health units, and to consider stronger measures.

The province is considering new measures but Ford has offered few details about what those might be.

He says “everything is on the table” to protect people’s health.

I’m convening an emergency meeting today with Minister Elliott, Dr. Williams and Ontario’s hospital leaders to discuss next steps to break the concerning trends in cases and hospitals in our province. Everything is on the table when it comes to protecting the health of Ontarians. pic.twitter.com/1upuB6prAQ — Doug Ford (@fordnation) December 18, 2020