Health

Premier Doug Ford calls emergency Friday meeting with health officials over hospitalizations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2020 9:09 am
Click to play video 'Ontario ICUs prepare for surge of COVID-19 patients' Ontario ICUs prepare for surge of COVID-19 patients
WATCH ABOVE: Health officials in Ontario are warning hospitals to activate emergency plans to prepare for a surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations after the holidays. As Abigail Bimman reports, hospitals are already overcapacity.

TORONTO — Ontario’s premier says he’s called an emergency meeting with health officials to tackle rising hospitalizations from COVID-19.

Doug Ford says the meeting with the province’s health minister, chief medical officer of health and hospital leaders today will concern next steps to break the trend.

As of yesterday morning, 919 Ontarians were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 263 in intensive care and 172 on ventilators.

Read more: Ontario hospitals call for 4-week lockdown in hard-hit regions to slow COVID-19 spread

The meeting follows calls from the Ontario Hospital Association for the government to implement lockdowns in more public health units, and to consider stronger measures.

Trending Stories

The province is considering new measures but Ford has offered few details about what those might be.

He says “everything is on the table” to protect people’s health.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
