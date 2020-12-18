Menu

Health

11 people test positive for coronavirus after attending birthday party at Vaughan home

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 7:20 am
York Region Public Health reports 11 out of 22 people who attended an indoor birthday party at a Vaughan home have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement issued by officials on Thursday, the party happened on Dec. 6 — more than a week before the region went into the grey lockdown status in the provincial COVID-19 response framework from the red control status.

Of the 11 people who tested positive for the virus, the youngest is three years old and the oldest is 54. Nine of the 11 people who contracted the virus live in York Region and the other two live in Toronto.

Read more: Here’s what you can and can’t do in York Region during coronavirus lockdown stage

“Of the 22 attendees, seven were identified as high-risk contacts and four are considered low-risk contacts with the remaining 11 attendees confirmed cases. Individuals were considered low risk if they dropped presents at the door and stayed outside, socially distanced from the porch,” the statement said.

“Attendees deemed high risk were advised to isolate and self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 until (Dec. 21).”

At the time, there was a five-person cap on indoor gatherings under the red control status.

Officials said there haven’t been any school-related dismissals connected to the children who attended the party.

The homeowner was issued a ticket for violating provincial coronavirus-related orders and if convicted, they will have to pay a fine of $880.

“This serves as a reminder how social gatherings, including birthday parties and holiday celebrations, may seem harmless but they have the potential to spread COVID-19 to children and vulnerable adults,” the statement said.

CoronavirusCOVID-19VaughanYork Regionyork Region Public Healthsocial gatheringtesting positive coronavirusVaughan Birthday partyVaughan birthday party coronavirus
