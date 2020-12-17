Menu

Health

Ontario hospitals call for 4-week lockdown in hard-hit regions to slow COVID-19 spread

By Staff The Canadian Press
Ontario ICUs prepare for surge of COVID-19 patients
WATCH ABOVE: Health officials in Ontario are warning hospitals to activate emergency plans to prepare for a surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations after the holidays. As Abigail Bimman reports, hospitals are already overcapacity.

TORONTO — Ontario’s hospitals are calling for new and stricter lockdowns in hard-hit regions to halt the rapid spread of COVID-19.

The Ontario Hospital Association’s board of directors is making the request to the province after holding an emergency meeting to discuss hospital capacity issues amid surging infections.

It is asking the government to implement a four-week lockdown in every public health unit with an infection rate of 40/100,000 population or higher.

Read more: Coronavirus: Several Ontario hospitals should be ready to implement surge capacity plans within 2 days

It says the move is necessary to protect people and ensure that hospitals do not face a surge in COVID-19 patients in January.

The association says the province’s lockdown restrictions should also be “rapidly” reassessed by independent experts to determine if additional measures are required.

It says the government should also offer paid sick leave and isolation accommodation to help those who cannot afford to take time off work if they contract the virus.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
