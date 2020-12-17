Ontario hospitals call for 4-week lockdown in hard-hit regions to slow COVID-19 spread

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario’s hospitals are calling for new and stricter lockdowns in hard-hit regions to halt the rapid spread of COVID-19.

The Ontario Hospital Association’s board of directors is making the request to the province after holding an emergency meeting to discuss hospital capacity issues amid surging infections.

It is asking the government to implement a four-week lockdown in every public health unit with an infection rate of 40/100,000 population or higher.

It says the move is necessary to protect people and ensure that hospitals do not face a surge in COVID-19 patients in January.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The association says the province’s lockdown restrictions should also be “rapidly” reassessed by independent experts to determine if additional measures are required.

Story continues below advertisement

It says the government should also offer paid sick leave and isolation accommodation to help those who cannot afford to take time off work if they contract the virus.

2:39 Coronavirus: Several Ontario hospitals told to be ready to implement surge capacity within 48 hours Coronavirus: Several Ontario hospitals told to be ready to implement surge capacity within 48 hours