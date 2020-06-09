Menu

Canada

Premier Ford expected to announce Ontario’s reopening plan for child care centres

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2020 6:12 am
Updated June 9, 2020 6:13 am
TORONTO – Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce the province’s plan to reopen child-care centres today.

Ford says the plan will help support parents who are returning to work as Ontario’s economy gradually reopens.

Ford said Monday that most Ontario regions outside the Toronto area will be allowed to open more businesses and activities on Friday.

READ MORE: Ontario reopening Stage 2: Groups of 10 allowed, places of worship to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic

Restaurant patios, hair salons and swimming pools will reopen as the province takes a regional approach to restarting the economy.

The limit on social gatherings will increase from five to 10, but people must still stay two metres away from anyone outside their own household.

Story continues below advertisement

Some child-care centres in the province have remained opened throughout the pandemic to provide free service to the families of essential workers.

