Coronavirus outbreak: Education Minister says plan for reopening child-care centres will ‘keep kids safe’
When asked why all childcare centres in Ontario will reopen despite some parts of the province remaining in Stage 1 of Phase 2 of reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Education Minister Stephen Lecce stated on Tuesday that their plan for reopening the centres will “keep kids safe.” He said that they will be enhancing protocols, responsibly cohorting students and social distancing, as well as screening all students and staff ahead of entering the centres.