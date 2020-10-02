Ontario to announce new regional restrictions amid spike in coronavirus cases: sources

Ontario is expected to announce new restrictions Friday amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the province, sources tell Global News.
Sources said the restrictions will be regional.
The announcement is expected to include the rollout of a colour-coded system for hotspots experiencing spikes in coronavirus cases, similar to what has been implemented in Quebec.
Ontario reported 732 new coronavirus cases on Friday marking the largest single-day increase on record, with most cases in Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel Region.
Premier Doug Ford is expected to speak at 1 p.m. and will be joined by senior health officials.
— With files from Travis Dhanraj
