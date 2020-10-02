Ontario to announce new regional restrictions amid spike in coronavirus cases: sources

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario is expected to announce new restrictions Friday amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the province, sources tell Global News.

Sources said the restrictions will be regional.

The announcement is expected to include the rollout of a colour-coded system for hotspots experiencing spikes in coronavirus cases, similar to what has been implemented in Quebec.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario reported 732 new coronavirus cases on Friday marking the largest single-day increase on record, with most cases in Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel Region.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to speak at 1 p.m. and will be joined by senior health officials.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Travis Dhanraj