Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario to announce new regional restrictions amid spike in coronavirus cases: sources

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Click to play video ''
WATCH LIVE: Premier Doug Ford, health officials to provide an update on Ontario's response to COVID-19

Ontario is expected to announce new restrictions Friday amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the province, sources tell Global News.

Sources said the restrictions will be regional.

Read more: Ontario reports new record of 732 coronavirus cases, adds 76 more deaths due to data cleanup

The announcement is expected to include the rollout of a colour-coded system for hotspots experiencing spikes in coronavirus cases, similar to what has been implemented in Quebec.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario reported 732 new coronavirus cases on Friday marking the largest single-day increase on record, with most cases in Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel Region.

Trending Stories

Premier Doug Ford is expected to speak at 1 p.m. and will be joined by senior health officials.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Travis Dhanraj

Click to play video 'President Donald Trump, first lady test positive for coronavirus' President Donald Trump, first lady test positive for coronavirus
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario Coronavius Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers