Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 2 2020 7:05pm
02:06

Toronto house league hockey groups weigh whether to play or sit next season out

Pandemic-related safety and liability concerns cause two Toronto leagues to take the year off while others still considering it. Mark Carcasole reports.

