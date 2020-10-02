Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 2 2020 7:05pm 02:06 Toronto house league hockey groups weigh whether to play or sit next season out Pandemic-related safety and liability concerns cause two Toronto leagues to take the year off while others still considering it. Mark Carcasole reports. Coronavirus: Toronto house league hockey groups weigh pros, cons of upcoming season <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7375705/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7375705/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?