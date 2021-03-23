Traveller charged after allegedly presenting fake negative COVID-19 test at Pearson Airport

Peel Regional Police say a man has been charged after allegedly presenting a fake negative COVID-19 test at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Police said that on Sunday at 4 p.m., officers went to assist the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).
A CBSA officer was looking at entry documents, police said, including a negative COVID-19 test which “appeared to be fraudulent.”
The international traveller, a 45-year-old Edmonton man, was subsequently charged with unlawfully knowingly using a forged document, police said.
Read more: Man charged after allegedly presenting fake negative COVID-19 test at Toronto Pearson Airport
The man was held for a bail hearing Monday and was later released.
A police spokesperson told Global News the man was required to go to Peel Public Health and get a COVID-19 test to determine if he has the virus or not.
Canada currently requires international travellers coming to the country to present a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight.
They are expected to take another test upon arrival, before entering quarantine.
Back in February, another man was charged after allegedly presenting a fake negative COVID-19 test at Pearson.
In that case, police said the man actually tested positive for the coronavirus and he was subsequently arrested and charged as well.
