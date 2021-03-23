Traveller charged after allegedly presenting fake negative COVID-19 test at Pearson Airport

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man has been charged after allegedly presenting a fake negative COVID-19 test at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Police said that on Sunday at 4 p.m., officers went to assist the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

A CBSA officer was looking at entry documents, police said, including a negative COVID-19 test which “appeared to be fraudulent.”

The international traveller, a 45-year-old Edmonton man, was subsequently charged with unlawfully knowingly using a forged document, police said.

The man was held for a bail hearing Monday and was later released.

A police spokesperson told Global News the man was required to go to Peel Public Health and get a COVID-19 test to determine if he has the virus or not.

Canada currently requires international travellers coming to the country to present a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight.

They are expected to take another test upon arrival, before entering quarantine.

Back in February, another man was charged after allegedly presenting a fake negative COVID-19 test at Pearson.

In that case, police said the man actually tested positive for the coronavirus and he was subsequently arrested and charged as well.

