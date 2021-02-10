Menu

Crime

Man charged after allegedly presenting fake negative COVID-19 test at Toronto Pearson Airport

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 3:26 pm
Click to play video 'International flights to Canada now allowed to land at only 4 airports' International flights to Canada now allowed to land at only 4 airports
WATCH ABOVE: Beginning Feb. 4, international travellers to Canada will be required to provide proof of a negative pre-departure COVID-19 test. As Sarah Offin reports, these tests will be limited to four airports, including the Calgary International Airport.

Peel Regional Police say a man has been charged after he allegedly presented a fake COVID-19 test result at Pearson Airport.

Police said they went to assist the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) at the airport Monday evening.

Police said a CBSA officer and a quarantine officer were conducting checks at an inspection point and a man’s negative COVID-19 test document “was revealed to be fraudulent.”

Read more: Travellers to pay ‘more than $2K’ for new mandatory COVID-19 hotel quarantine, Trudeau says

Police said the man actually tested positive for the coronavirus and was subsequently arrested and charged for unlawfully using a forged document.

Officers and public health officials “determined that there were no additional offences” under health regulations, police said, and the 29-year-old Stratford man went to a hotel for quarantine.

He’s scheduled to appear in court to face the charge on April 19.

Canada currently requires international travellers coming to the country to present a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight.

The Ontario government also requires travellers at Pearson Airport to take a second COVID-19 test once arriving.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Businesses in some Ontario regions begin to reopen' Coronavirus: Businesses in some Ontario regions begin to reopen
Coronavirus: Businesses in some Ontario regions begin to reopen
