Man charged after allegedly presenting fake negative COVID-19 test at Toronto Pearson Airport

Peel Regional Police say a man has been charged after he allegedly presented a fake COVID-19 test result at Pearson Airport.

Police said they went to assist the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) at the airport Monday evening.

Police said a CBSA officer and a quarantine officer were conducting checks at an inspection point and a man’s negative COVID-19 test document “was revealed to be fraudulent.”

Police said the man actually tested positive for the coronavirus and was subsequently arrested and charged for unlawfully using a forged document.

Officers and public health officials “determined that there were no additional offences” under health regulations, police said, and the 29-year-old Stratford man went to a hotel for quarantine.

He’s scheduled to appear in court to face the charge on April 19.

Canada currently requires international travellers coming to the country to present a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight.

The Ontario government also requires travellers at Pearson Airport to take a second COVID-19 test once arriving.

