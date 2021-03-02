Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine won’t be administered to seniors, Ontario health minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2021 2:00 pm
Click to play video 'Confusion arises in Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine recommendations for seniors' Confusion arises in Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine recommendations for seniors
WATCH ABOVE: There are contradictions among health officials about whether the newly approved Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine should be given to people 65 and older. Abigail Bimman reports on the confusion, as provinces expand vaccination efforts.

TORONTO — Ontario’s health minister says the province won’t administer the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to seniors.

Christine Elliott says the province plans to follow the advice of a national panel recommending against using that vaccine on people aged 65 and older.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has recommended the shot not be used for seniors due to concern about limited data on how it will work in older populations.

Read more: AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine not recommended for people in Canada over age 65: NACI

Elliott says the vaccine could more easily be used in sites like correctional facilities because it does not need to be stored at the same cold temperatures as other vaccines already in use.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

She also says the province is waiting for recommendations from the immunization committee on whether Ontario can extend the interval between administering first and second vaccine doses to four months.

Story continues below advertisement

Elliott says Ontario will share its updated vaccine rollout plan once that advice is received, factoring in expected supply of Oxford-AstraZeneca doses as well.

Click to play video 'Understanding the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine' Understanding the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Understanding the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsOntarioCOVID-19 VaccineChristine ElliottAstraZenecaAstraZeneca vaccineontario seniorsastrazeneca covid 19 vaccineOxford-AstraZenecaAstraZeneca COVID-19 ontario seniors
Flyers
More weekly flyers