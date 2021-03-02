Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine won’t be administered to seniors, Ontario health minister says

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario’s health minister says the province won’t administer the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to seniors.

Christine Elliott says the province plans to follow the advice of a national panel recommending against using that vaccine on people aged 65 and older.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has recommended the shot not be used for seniors due to concern about limited data on how it will work in older populations.

Elliott says the vaccine could more easily be used in sites like correctional facilities because it does not need to be stored at the same cold temperatures as other vaccines already in use.

She also says the province is waiting for recommendations from the immunization committee on whether Ontario can extend the interval between administering first and second vaccine doses to four months.

Elliott says Ontario will share its updated vaccine rollout plan once that advice is received, factoring in expected supply of Oxford-AstraZeneca doses as well.

