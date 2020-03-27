Menu

Canada

Ontario government to issue emergency alert on COVID-19 due to coronavirus pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2020 1:13 pm
Updated March 27, 2020 1:21 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions as Health Minister Christine Elliott and Finance Minister Rod Phillips listen at Queen's Park in Toronto on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions as Health Minister Christine Elliott and Finance Minister Rod Phillips listen at Queen's Park in Toronto on Monday, March 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO – Ontarians will get emergency alerts sent to their cellphones, radios and TVs at 2 p.m. today, warning recent travellers to stay at home.

The alert will tell travellers returning to Ontario that they are required by law to self-isolate for 14 days as they are at high risk of spreading COVID-19.

It will tell them, “DO NOT visit stores, family or friends.”

The message will say that everyone should stay home to help stop the spread of the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says Ontario is using every tool to ensure people are well informed about the steps they should take.

The federal government recently passed an order requiring people arriving in Canada by land, air or sea, to self-isolate for 14 days, with penalties of up to $1 million or three years in prison.

More coming.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
