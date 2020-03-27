Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 967 active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, province now at 18 deaths

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 12:02 pm
Updated March 27, 2020 12:28 pm
Ontario government goes into red to fight coronavirus outbreak
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario government goes into red to fight coronavirus outbreak. As Travis Dhanraj reports, the government says help is on the way for frontline health care workers and those affected by the virus. (March 25, 2020)

Ontario health officials report 132 new active coronavirus cases on Friday as well as three additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 967 active cases of COVID-19.

The province now has 18 deaths and eight resolved cases.

No breakdown information on age, gender, location, form of transmission or status was provided at all on the new cases.

“Information for all cases today is pending,” a notice on the Ontario website reads.

READ MORE: Widow of Oshawa, Ont. man, 48, who died from coronavirus speaks out about deadly virus

More than 41,000 patients have been tested for the virus so far and around 10,000 people are currently under investigation awaiting test results.

More to come.

