Ontario coronavirus cases surpass 10K as 485 new cases reported

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ontario has surpassed 10,000 as 485 additional cases were reported Saturday morning.

Thirty-six new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll in the province to 514.

The number of confirmed cases sits at 10,010.

Nearly 4,900 are considered resolved, or about 49 per cent of all cases.

Saturday’s increase in cases marks a 5.1 per cent jump compared to the day prior. That is around 1 per cent less than reported increases over the past several days, which hovered at or above 6 per cent.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 828 (a decrease of one) with 250 in intensive care (an increase of five) and 197 on a ventilator (a decrease of three).

More than 12 per cent of all cases in Ontario have resulted in hospitalization.

Nearly 9,500 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number of tests done in the province to 146,454. More than 6,800 cases remain under investigation — an increase of over 800.

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 4 p.m. Friday.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

Just under 43 per cent of cases are male, with 56.5 per cent reported in females. Seventy-five cases did not specify male or female.

19 and under: 223 cases, or 2.2 per cent

20 to 39: 2,269 cases, or 22.7 per cent

40 to 59: 3,201 cases, or 32 per cent

60 to 79: 2,313 cases, or 23.1 per cent

80 and over: 1,996 cases, or 19.9 per cent

Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide an update on Ontario’s response to COVID-19 at 1 p.m.