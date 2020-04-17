Coronavirus outbreak: City of Toronto working with Beck Taxi over COVID-19 concerns

Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Friday that Beck Taxi have expressed their concerns to the city over driving people to and from COVID-19 testing sites.

He said that he has asked the emergency operations centre under the direction of chief Matthew Pegg to work with Beck Taxi to set up protocol to protect both drivers and residents and make sure people have transportation.

He urged Toronto residents booking taxis for travel to COVID-19 testing sites to advise the taxi company so they can take the needed precautions to keep everyone safe.