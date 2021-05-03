COVID-19: 19 more charges issued under Reopening Ontario Act at Tillsonburg golf club

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say 19 patrons of a golf club in Tillsonburg were charged under the Reopening Ontario Act over the weekend.

It’s the latest in a rash of charges in relation to The Bridges at Tillsonburg Golf Club, which has remained open despite Ontario’s stay-at-home order requiring all public golf courses to close.

Provincial police announced Thursday that The Bridges of Tillsonburg has been charged with failing to comply with the closure order.

On Saturday, Oxford OPP announced two more charges against The Bridges and five charges involving patrons.

On Monday, police said 19 patrons were charged on Saturday and Sunday, all with failing to comply with an order under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Police did not release any information about the individuals charged.

Fines of $750 are possible for failing to comply with an order, police say, and fines of $1,000 are possible for “preventing others (including individuals, employees or other workers) from following an order.”

OPP is asking that “businesses and members of the public voluntarily comply with the government-mandated shutdown” and stay-at-home order in place as part of the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the online portal to book a tee time is closed to the public, an employee confirmed to Global News on Monday afternoon that the club is still open.

