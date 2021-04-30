Tillsonburg golf course charged under Reopening Ontario Act

Send this page to someone via email

A golf club in Tillsonburg has been charged under the Reopening Ontario Act following a busy couple of days at the course.

The Bridges of Tillsonburg Golf Club drew the attention of many last weekend when it opened the course to golfers despite a provincewide stay-at-home order that requires all public golf courses, in addition to other outdoor recreation, to close as part of an attempt to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Last weekend, OPP officers could be seen monitoring the course as golfers completed their rounds.

Over several days of being open, the course was fully booked for all tee times until at least Wednesday of this week.

Provincial police announced Thursday that The Bridges of Tillsonburg has been charged with failing to comply with the closure order.

“The OPP is requesting that businesses and members of the public voluntarily comply with the government-mandated shutdown and the Stay At Home Order,” a news release from the OPP stated.

A statement from the National Golf Course Owners Association, posted on April 21, said the association is working to reopen courses.

“Golf proved in 2020, and in early 2021, that it is well-positioned to provide Ontarian’s with some much-needed outdoor exercise, mental stimulation and social time with family or friends in a safe environment,” the statement from the association read.

The business has a court date on June 3.