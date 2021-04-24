Tillsonburg golf course opens in defiance of Ontario’s stay-at-home order

Send this page to someone via email

The Bridges at Tillsonburg golf course is open to players this weekend, defying Ontario’s stay-at-home order.

Under the provincewide order, all public golf courses in addition to other outdoor recreation have been ordered to close as part of an attempt to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The Tillsonburg golf course is fully booked for all tee times until Wednesday, with a number of golfers visible throughout the course on Saturday afternoon.

Co-owner Murray McLaughlin declined Global’s request for comment at the course Saturday.

“Cases remain high and we urge everyone to comply with provincial orders,” a statement from Southwestern Public Health read.

View image in full screen People playing golf in defiance of the province’s stay-at-home order at The Bridges at Tillsonburg. April 24, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan/Global News

A statement from the National Golf Course Owners Association, posted on April 21, said the association is working to reopen courses.

“Golf proved in 2020, and in early 2021, that it is well-positioned to provide Ontarian’s with some much-needed outdoor exercise, mental stimulation and social time with family or friends in a safe environment,” the statement from the association read.

“In 2020 alone there were well over 20 million rounds of golf played by over 1.8 million golfers in Ontario with zero known cases of COVID transmission at a golf course.”

The association goes on to say the game is safe, aligned with physical distancing, and has safety protocols in place.

Global News reached out to the Ontario Provincial Police for comment and did not hear back in time of publication.