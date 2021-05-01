5 people charged under Reopening Ontario Act in connection to Tillsonburg golf course

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have laid more charges after a Tillsonburg, Ont., golf course remained open despite Ontario’s stay-at-home order, which requires all public golf courses to close to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Bridges of Tillsonburg Golf Club was first charged under the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA) on Thursday.

OPP announced on Saturday that further charges have been laid.

Police have also charged five individuals at the golf club under the Reopening Ontario Act.

OPP did not release information on any individual, including their age, hometown or why they’ve been charged.

The golf club also faces an additional charge under the ROA.

Despite this, an employee at the Bridges of Tillsonburg confirmed with 980 CFPL that the golf club will remain open.

Its website indicates all tee times are booked until Monday.

The business has a court date on June 3.

Speaking to 980 CFPL, the mayor of Tillsonburg, Stephen Molnar says individual opinions are respected, but adhering to public health measures is necessary.

“Whether we agree or disagree individually, we (need) to follow the current restrictions that are the laws of the province of Ontario,” he said.

“We need to collectively work together (and) we’ll get through this.”

In its release, the OPP said it is asking businesses and the public to comply with the stay-at-home order.

–With files from 980 CFPL’s Jake Jeffrey and Sawyer Bogdan

