Health

Coroner confirms COVID-19 as cause of Ontario’s first coronavirus-related death

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 7:25 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: First potential virus-related death reported in Ontario
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health has confirmed the first potential death related to COVID-19 in the province. The 77-year-old man who died tested positive for the virus after coming in close contact with another positive case at a Barrie, Ont. hospital.

The coroner has confirmed that a 77-year-old Barrie, Ont. man died as a result of COVID-19, Ontario’s health minister’s office told Global News Thursday evening.

The case of the 77-year-old man is Ontario’s first death related to the novel coronavirus. The province’s second COVID-19-related death was reported on Thursday — a man in his 50s from Milton, Ont.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Man in his 50s is the second COVID-19 death in Ontario

The 77-year-old Barrie man who died on March 11 tested positive for the virus after coming in close contact with another positive case.

On Tuesday, Ontario’s health minister Christine Elliott told Global News that COVID-19 was detected in the person’s system post-death.

As of Thursday evening, there are 251 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario. There have been 736 confirmed cases in Canada.

Milton man second death in Ontario related to COVID-19
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario coronavirus deathOntario COVID-19 death
