Coroner confirms COVID-19 as cause of Ontario’s first coronavirus-related death

The coroner has confirmed that a 77-year-old Barrie, Ont. man died as a result of COVID-19, Ontario’s health minister’s office told Global News Thursday evening.

The case of the 77-year-old man is Ontario’s first death related to the novel coronavirus. The province’s second COVID-19-related death was reported on Thursday — a man in his 50s from Milton, Ont.

The 77-year-old Barrie man who died on March 11 tested positive for the virus after coming in close contact with another positive case.

On Tuesday, Ontario’s health minister Christine Elliott told Global News that COVID-19 was detected in the person’s system post-death.

As of Thursday evening, there are 251 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario. There have been 736 confirmed cases in Canada.

