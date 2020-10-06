Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 charged by Toronto police for allegedly violating Quarantine Act after attending non-mask rally

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 6, 2020 3:04 pm
Click to play video 'Rising COVID-19 case numbers impacts ability to contact trace in Toronto' Rising COVID-19 case numbers impacts ability to contact trace in Toronto
WATCH ABOVE: As Ontario grapples with a rising number of COVID-19 cases, Toronto Public Health is temporarily suspending “some” of its contact tracing. This new move impacts those infected with COVID-19 outside of organized group settings such as long-term care, hospitals and schools. Morganne Campbell explains why.

Toronto police say they have charged a man and woman after both allegedly broke the federal Quarantine Act by attending a non-mask-wearing rally while they should have been quarantining.

Police said both were ordered to quarantine for 14 days when they re-entered Canada through Toronto Pearson International Airport after travelling abroad.

However, officers said on Sept. 26, the man was seen near Yonge-Dundas Square and was given a notice for failing to comply with his quarantine orders.

Read more: Man gets punched in face after confronting another man not wearing mask in Toronto

Furthermore, on Oct. 3, police said the man and the woman were then seen attending a 500-person, non-mask-wearing rally at Yonge-Dundas Square.

Saturday’s rally saw demonstrators protest against public health measures meant to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, 37-year-old Christopher Saccoccia, also known as Chris Sky, and 34-year-old Jennifer Saccoccia were both charged with failure to comply with an order prohibiting or subjecting to any condition the entry into Canada.

Both accused are scheduled to appear virtually in a Toronto court on Nov. 12.

This is not the first time in Ontario that charges were filed under the Quarantine Act.

Read more: Coronavirus: Pair of Americans in Ontario fined, charged under Quarantine Act

In July, two Minnesota residents were charged after coming into Canada through Fort Frances on June 24 and failing to quarantine for 14 days. The pair were seen making stops in the town of Fort Frances and were charged under the Quarantine Act, which also comes with a fine of $1,000.

Public health guidelines require everyone coming from outside the country to quarantine for at least 14 days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

With files from Diana Foxall and The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19CrimeCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesToronto PoliceChris SkyChris Sky ChargedChristopher SaccocciaChristopher Saccoccia ChargedFederal Quarantine ActJennifer SaccociaYonge-Dundas Square rally
Flyers
More weekly flyers