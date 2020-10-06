2 charged by Toronto police for allegedly violating Quarantine Act after attending non-mask rally

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have charged a man and woman after both allegedly broke the federal Quarantine Act by attending a non-mask-wearing rally while they should have been quarantining.

Police said both were ordered to quarantine for 14 days when they re-entered Canada through Toronto Pearson International Airport after travelling abroad.

However, officers said on Sept. 26, the man was seen near Yonge-Dundas Square and was given a notice for failing to comply with his quarantine orders.

Read more: Man gets punched in face after confronting another man not wearing mask in Toronto

Furthermore, on Oct. 3, police said the man and the woman were then seen attending a 500-person, non-mask-wearing rally at Yonge-Dundas Square.

Saturday’s rally saw demonstrators protest against public health measures meant to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, 37-year-old Christopher Saccoccia, also known as Chris Sky, and 34-year-old Jennifer Saccoccia were both charged with failure to comply with an order prohibiting or subjecting to any condition the entry into Canada.

Both accused are scheduled to appear virtually in a Toronto court on Nov. 12.

This is not the first time in Ontario that charges were filed under the Quarantine Act.

In July, two Minnesota residents were charged after coming into Canada through Fort Frances on June 24 and failing to quarantine for 14 days. The pair were seen making stops in the town of Fort Frances and were charged under the Quarantine Act, which also comes with a fine of $1,000.

Public health guidelines require everyone coming from outside the country to quarantine for at least 14 days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

— With files from Diana Foxall and The Canadian Press