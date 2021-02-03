Menu

Canada

Guelph, Hamilton, Waterloo Region students among those heading back to classroom Monday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 4:24 pm
Students in Hamilton, Guelph and Waterloo Region are among those who will be returning to their classrooms on Monday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced.

The public health units for Brant County, Halton, Hamilton, Huron Perth, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and Waterloo Region were among the many in which children will be back inside a classroom.

Read more: Ontario boards gear up to quickly reopen some schools as Ford government issues directive

“Following the best medical advice, with the clear support of both Ontario’s and the local Medical Officers of Health, we are reopening schools across the province knowing that we have taken additional steps and made additional investments to better protect our students and staff,” Lecce stated.

“Nothing is more important than returning kids to school safely because it is crucial for their development, mental health, and future success.”

A good portion of the province’s health units have now been cleared to return to in-class learning. Toronto, York and Peel regions are alone in having to wait longer.

On Monday, Lecce announced that Ontario had allocated $341 million of federal funding to school boards to bolster COVID-19 safety.

The funding is to be used for a variety of measures including to hire more cleaning staff, buy personal protective equipment and enhance air filtration in schools.

The province also provided more details on its previously announced plan to introduce asymptomatic school testing across the province.

That night, Lecce announced that Ontario’s chief medical officer of health David Williams would provide his advice on when schools were to reopen on Wednesday.

Students who are in the in-person learning stream in the affected areas have not been inside a classroom since the Christmas break began.

On Boxing Day, at the same time as the province announced a provincewide lockdown, it also said schools across the province would remain closed for an extra week after the break ended.

Read more: ‘Kids are not all right’ — Mental health among Ontario children deteriorating during COVID-19

Those students were expected to return to in-person learning on Jan. 11. Lecce reiterated that in a letter to parents on Jan. 4, but shifted gears three days later when he announced that a good portion of southern Ontario schools would continue remote learning until Jan. 25.

Then, late in the afternoon on Jan. 20, the province announced that students in much of southern Ontario would not be allowed to return to classrooms the following Monday.

The following day, the province told affected school boards that students would not return to classrooms until Feb. 10.

Read more: Coronavirus — Rapid tests key to reopening remaining southern Ontario schools, top doctor says

There are a total of 34 public health units across the province. Here is a breakdown of which are already open and when the others are expected to open:

  • 18 already open: Algoma, Eastern Ontario, Grey Bruce, Haliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge, Hastings Prince Edward, Kingston-Frontenac-Lennox & Addington, Leeds-Grenville-Lanark, Middlesex-London, North Bay-Parry Sound, Northwestern, Ottawa, Peterborough, Porcupine, Sudbury and districts, Renfrew County, Southwestern, Thunder Bay, Timiskaming.
  • Open Feb. 8: Brant County, Chatham-Kent, Durham Region, Haldimand- Norfolk, Halton Region, Hamilton, Huron Perth, Lambton, Niagara, Simcoe-Muskoka, Waterloo Region, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, Windsor-Essex.
  • Open Feb. 16: Toronto, Peel, York
