Health

Stay-at-home order lifted in 27 Ontario regions as economic reopening continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2021 5:59 am
Click to play video 'Ontario unveils more reopening details as 3rd wave fears grow' Ontario unveils more reopening details as 3rd wave fears grow
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario unveils more reopening details as 3rd wave fears grow. Matthew Bingley reports.

TORONTO — A stay-at-home order lifts for 27 Ontario public health units today.

The units will now return to the province’s COVID-19 colour-coded tiered ranking system used prior to a provincewide lockdown which began on Boxing Day.

Niagara Region will be the only region in the grey-lockdown zone — the most strict level — which allows businesses to open at 25 per cent capacity.

The rest of the regions, most of them outside the Greater Toronto Area, fall elsewhere along the scale that moves from red — the second-most strict level — through green, with lighter restrictions on businesses and gatherings at each stage.

Read more: Ontario begins phased reopening Wednesday, majority of regions to remain in lockdown

Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and North Bay Parry Sound are set to remain under the stay-at-home order until at least Feb. 22.

Story continues below advertisement

Three health units — Hastings Prince Edward; Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington; and Renfrew County — returned to the green zone of the framework last week.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaOntario CoronavirusStay-at-home-orderOntario colour-coded systemOntario Regions Reopening
