Ontario reports 964 new coronavirus cases on Family Day Monday, 904 on Tuesday

Ontario is reporting 964 new coronavirus cases on Family Day Monday and 904 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 287,736.

The provincial government did not release Ontario COVID-19 numbers on Monday due to the holiday and released two sets of data on Tuesday.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 320 cases were recorded in Toronto, 154 in Peel Region, and 118 in York Region.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 251 cases were recorded in Toronto, 201 in Peel Region, 93 in York Region 66 in both Durham Region and Ottawa,

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in both Monday and Tuesday’s provincial reports.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,719 as 13 more deaths were reported on each day.

Meanwhile, 269,413 Ontarians were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is 93 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,285 from the last two days — 1,273 on Monday and 1,012 on Tuesday.

There were more resolved cases on Monday and Tuesday than new cases on those days.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 11,604 — down from Sunday when it was 12,047, and down from last Tuesday at 13,948.

The government said 27,005 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 15,024 tests awaiting results. A total of 10,433,272 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity — the percentage of tests that come back positive — for Tuesday was 3.3 per cent, up from Sunday when it was 2.6 per cent, and the same as a week ago also at 3.3 per cent.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 480,377 doses of the #COVID19 vaccine have been administered. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) February 16, 2021

Ontario reported 742 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 37 from the Sunday) with 292 patients in intensive care units (unchanged) and 201 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by two).

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, the province has administered 480,377 COVID-19 vaccine doses, Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted.

— More to come.

