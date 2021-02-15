Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

All residents of Mississauga condo to be tested after South African COVID-19 variant confirmed

By Jessica Patton Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: 27 regions in Ontario prepare to move out of stay-at-home order' Coronavirus: 27 regions in Ontario prepare to move out of stay-at-home order
WATCH ABOVE: The stay-at-home order is lifting for 27 regions in Ontario on Tuesday. The areas will move back to the province’s colour-coded coronavirus response system.

All residents of a Mississauga condo will be tested after five cases of the South African COVID-19 variant were confirmed there, Peel Public Health Says.

Widespread testing will be conducted to attempt to curb the spread of the fast-spreading variant.

“As we begin to see variants of concern spread within the community, we are at a critical point in the pandemic response as these variants have the ability erase the progress we have made as a community,” said Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel’s medical officer of health.

Read more: Ontario confirms 1st case of South African coronavirus variant, no known link to travel

“It is imperative that residents continue to follow the guidelines of Public Health and limit interactions with others so that we can stop spread.”

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit said testing will be conducted on a floor-by-floor basis on Monday or residents have the option to go to a testing centre.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: South African COVID-19 variant identified in North Bay, Ont. outbreak' Coronavirus: South African COVID-19 variant identified in North Bay, Ont. outbreak
Coronavirus: South African COVID-19 variant identified in North Bay, Ont. outbreak

The first confirmed case of the South African variant was confirmed in Mississauga, but at the time, the health unit couldn’t confirm it was linked to any travel.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The variant is believed to be more easily transmissible but it is not known whether it causes more severe illness.

Public Health Ontario has so far identified 303 cases of that variant in the province.

It’s also found six cases of the variant that first emerged in South Africa, and one of the strain that was first discovered in Brazil.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newssouth african variantMississauga CoronavirusMississauga COVID-19Dr. Lawrence LohMississaug South African VariantMississauga Condo OutbreakMississauga Condo testing
Flyers
More weekly flyers