All residents of Mississauga condo to be tested after South African COVID-19 variant confirmed

All residents of a Mississauga condo will be tested after five cases of the South African COVID-19 variant were confirmed there, Peel Public Health Says.

Widespread testing will be conducted to attempt to curb the spread of the fast-spreading variant.

“As we begin to see variants of concern spread within the community, we are at a critical point in the pandemic response as these variants have the ability erase the progress we have made as a community,” said Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel’s medical officer of health.

“It is imperative that residents continue to follow the guidelines of Public Health and limit interactions with others so that we can stop spread.”

The health unit said testing will be conducted on a floor-by-floor basis on Monday or residents have the option to go to a testing centre.

The first confirmed case of the South African variant was confirmed in Mississauga, but at the time, the health unit couldn’t confirm it was linked to any travel.

The variant is believed to be more easily transmissible but it is not known whether it causes more severe illness.

Public Health Ontario has so far identified 303 cases of that variant in the province.

It’s also found six cases of the variant that first emerged in South Africa, and one of the strain that was first discovered in Brazil.

