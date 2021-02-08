Ontario begins phased reopening Wednesday, majority of regions to remain in lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government said the province will begin a phased reopening on Wednesday, however, a majority of regions will remain in lockdown amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health, and Renfrew County and District Health Unit will move back to the Green-Prevent zone in the original colour-coded framework introduced by the government in November and will no longer fall under the stay-at-home-order.

In the green zone, restaurants and non-essential businesses will be allowed to reopen.

The five zones under the COVID-19 response framework are Green-Prevent, Yellow-Protect, Orange-Restrict, Red-Control and Grey-Lockdown. What measures fall under each zone can be found here.

Read more: Toronto businesses struggle to plan around uncertain provincial reopening schedule

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement was made by Premier Doug Ford, Minister of Health Christine Elliott and the Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams on Monday afternoon.

Toronto, Peel and York regions will continue under the stay-at-home order until Feb. 22, and will most likely be placed in the Grey-Lockdown zone, while the rest of the 28 public health units will begin reopening Feb. 16.

Health officials said, however, that these dates are amendable and will be “subject to review” based on numbers and health indicators.

Ontario has been in lockdown since Boxing Day, and on Jan. 12, the province declared a state of emergency over rising cases of COVID-19.

It also instituted a stay-at-home order, which prohibited people from going out except for essential purposes, such as for exercise or to buy groceries.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials said to help the economy while the province reopens, limited in-person shopping will be allowed while a region is in the Grey-Lockdown zone.

“Our number one priority will always be protecting the health and safety of all individuals, families and workers across the province,” said Premier Ford. “But we must also consider the severe impact COVID-19 is having on our businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s why we have been listening to business owners, and we are strengthening and adjusting the Framework to allow more businesses to safely reopen and get people back to work.” Tweet This

With the discovery of the more transmissible COVID-19 variants from the U.K., Brazil and South Africa, the Ford government introduced an “emergency brake,” which will allow Williams to enact immediate action if a health unit sees a spike in transmission and/or their hospitals become overwhelmed.

The region would be moved “immediately” back to the Grey-Lockdown zone.

The state of emergency order will also end Feb. 9.

“While the declaration of emergency will be ending, the risks posed by COVID-19 and the new variants remain serious concerns,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, adding everyone should still continue to stay at home, avoid social gatherings and minimize travel regardless of being under the stay-at-home order or not.

As of Monday, Ontario reported 279,472 total coronavirus cases and 6,538 total deaths.

Evictions

The Ontario government said residential evictions which were paused under the stay-at-home order will be able to resume once it is lifted in a region.

Story continues below advertisement

Evictions were paused under the state of emergency, except for “urgent situations” such as those involving illegal activity.

Officials also said the pause included evictions that were issued but not enforced prior to the announcement by the Ford government on Jan. 14.

It marked the second time the provincial government implemented and ban on the enforcement of residential evictions since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

—With files from Ryan Rocca The Canadian Press

Advertisement