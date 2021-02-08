Coronavirus: Ontario health minister announces plan to gradually lift of stay-at-home orders

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott on Monday said the current stay-at-home order would remain in place in much of the province but over the course of the month, public health units would move to regional restrictions based on public health indicators. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health, and Renfrew County and District Health Unit will move into the province’s previous colour-coded framework on Wednesday. She said on Feb. 16, all other health units except for Toronto, Peel and York will move into the framework, with the final three regions lifting the stay-at-home order on Feb. 22. She said if a region experiences a spike in cases, a new “emergency brake” measure can be used to respond and potentially move the region back to the “Grey – Lockdown” level of restrictions.