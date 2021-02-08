Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Stay-at-home order continues in Simcoe Muskoka until Feb. 16

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 8, 2021 5:26 pm
WATCH: Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott on Monday said the current stay-at-home order would remain in place in much of the province but over the course of the month, public health units would move to regional restrictions based on public health indicators.

The stay-at-home-order to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus will continue in Simcoe County and Muskoka until after Family Day on Feb. 16.

Once the order lifts, the region will transition back to Ontario’s revised COVID-19 response framework, which was first introduced in November 2020.

Read more: Ontario begins phased reopening Wednesday, majority of regions to remain in lockdown

At this point, it’s unclear which level of the framework Simcoe Muskoka will fall under, but before the provincial lockdown took effect at the end of December 2020, the region was considered to be in the red zone.

The news to begin reopening the region comes as a significant number of B.1.1.7. COVID-19 variant cases have been reported.

On Monday, the local health unit confirmed 36 new cases of the B.1.1.7. variant, which was originally discovered in the U.K. and is believed to be up to 70 per cent more contagious than earlier novel coronavirus strains.

There have been 128 confirmed cases of the U.K. COVID-19 variant in the region in total, while 59 people have screened positive for a “variant of concern.”

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Monday, the Ontario government said there will be some changes to its COVID-19 response framework.

For the grey zone, this includes allowing in-person shopping at retail stores with capacity limits.

Grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies will be required to operate at 50 per cent capacity, while all other retailers — including big box stores — must operate at 25 per cent capacity.

Read more: Coronavirus: In-class learning to resume in Simcoe Muskoka schools on Feb. 8

For all zones under the COVID-19 response framework, businesses and organizations must screen all staff before they enter the premises. Indoor malls in regions under grey-lockdown, red-control and orange-restrict categories also must actively screen customers when they enter the premises.

On Monday, in-person classes resumed at elementary and high schools across Simcoe County and Muskoka.

That same day, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 110 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the local case count up to 5,752, including 169 deaths.

Coronavirus: 97 cases at Barrie long-term care home likely U.K. COVID-19 variant – Jan 26, 2021

 

