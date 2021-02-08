Coronavirus: Ontario premier, solicitor general defend changes to allow gradual reopening of businesses

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Solicitor-General Sylvia Jones on Monday defended the decision to change limits on businesses in the reopening framework including allowing non-essential businesses to reopen even in the “Grey – Lockdown” restrictions. Ford stressed safety is important and is why there is a limit of 25 per cent capacity, while Jones said they will ensure the rules are adhered to but they wanted to give businesses “hope” even when a region is in lockdown.