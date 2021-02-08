Coronavirus: Ontario premier, health minister says ’emergency brake’ doesn’t move regions to stay-at-home order
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott gave further details on the “emergency brake” measure being put into place to help for a quicker response to a spike in COVID-19 cases, especially in situations where a variant may be spreading. Elliott said it would allow them to move a region from any restriction level into a “Grey – Lockdown” level to get cases down. Ford also said that the brake would not move a region to a stay-at-home order.