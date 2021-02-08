Over 5,000 people in Waterloo Region now vaccinated against COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Region COVID-19 task force says that a total of 5,079 people have now received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

This means that about 0.86 per cent of the population of Waterloo Region has been vaccinated against the virus.

On Friday, the task force’s head, Waterloo Regional Police Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton, said that number was around 3,000.

The task force says a total of 18,237 shots of the Pfizer vaccine have been given thus far. There are no other vaccines that have been used in the area so far.

1:10 Ontario reports 1st case of Brazilian COVID-19 variant in Toronto Ontario reports 1st case of Brazilian COVID-19 variant in Toronto

Waterloo Public Health reported 34 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Monday, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases to 9,814.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency said another 65 people were also cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases to 9,167.

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported on Monday but two were on Sunday, as the death toll in the area now sits at 209.

We are down to 434 active COVID-19 cases including 32 people who are in area hospitals, 12 of whom are in intensive care.

We are up to 33 active outbreaks after new ones were declared in a congregate setting and in the Wing B, Level 4, Medicine B Unit Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

Another was also declared over at Fergus Place Retirement Residence in Kitchener.

Ontario is reporting 1,265 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 279,472.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 421 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 256 in Peel Region, 130 in York Region, 61 in Durham Region and 50 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported under 50 cases in the report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,538 as 33 more deaths were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues