Education

Coronavirus: More Ontario schools reopen to in-person learning

By Staff The Canadian Press
Coronavirus: Ontario parents, teachers happy about resuming in-person learning, but some still want March Break
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario parents, teachers happy about resuming in-person learning, but some still want March Break. Miranda Anthistle reports.

TORONTO — More of Ontario’s schools are reopening to in-person learning today.

Students in 13 public health units, including Hamilton and Windsor, will return to physical classrooms.

But in three COVID-19 hot spots — Toronto, Peel and York Region — schools will remain closed until Feb. 16.

Read more: Coronavirus: Schools in Toronto, Peel and York Regions last for return to in-person learning

All students in Ontario began January with online learning as part of a provincial lockdown.

The province then took a staggered approach to reopening schools, allowing those in northern Ontario and rural areas to resume in-person learning first.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government is taking a number of steps to enhance safety in schools, such as more stringent screening for high schoolers and asymptomatic testing across the province.

Coronavirus: Ontario to reopen remaining shuttered schools for in-person learning in February
Coronavirus: Ontario to reopen remaining shuttered schools for in-person learning in February
