Coronavirus: More Ontario schools reopen to in-person learning

TORONTO — More of Ontario’s schools are reopening to in-person learning today.
Students in 13 public health units, including Hamilton and Windsor, will return to physical classrooms.
But in three COVID-19 hot spots — Toronto, Peel and York Region — schools will remain closed until Feb. 16.
All students in Ontario began January with online learning as part of a provincial lockdown.
The province then took a staggered approach to reopening schools, allowing those in northern Ontario and rural areas to resume in-person learning first.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government is taking a number of steps to enhance safety in schools, such as more stringent screening for high schoolers and asymptomatic testing across the province.
