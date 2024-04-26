Toronto officer charged with perjury, attempt to obstruct justice: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say one of their officers is facing charges of perjury and attempting to obstruct justice.

They say the officer began an inappropriate personal relationship with a member of the public during the course of his duties in December 2020.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The force says that in June last year, the officer gave investigators false, misleading or inaccurate information regarding a criminal investigation involving that person.

Police say the 39-year-old constable was charged this week with two counts of attempting to obstruct justice and one count of perjury.

The force says the officer has five years of service and has been suspended with pay.

He is set to appear in court on June 7.