Premier Doug Ford’s Etobicoke constituency office declares COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Doug Ford’s constituency office in Etobicoke has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak Friday morning.

A statement from his office said Toronto Public Health confirmed cases among staff members, though the total number was not confirmed.

However, spokesperson Ivana Yelich said Ford has not visited the office in the past two weeks and therefore had no exposure.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The office will undergo a deep cleaning and will be closed “for the forseeable future, as services and support continues to be offered virtually,” Yelich continued.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario reported 896 new coronavirus cases Friday morning, bringing the provincial total to 74,715.

Ford is set to have his daily coronavirus press conference in Etobicoke at 1 p.m.