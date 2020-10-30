Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Premier Doug Ford’s Etobicoke constituency office declares COVID-19 outbreak

By Jessica Patton Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Doug Ford facing political pressure on further restrictions' Coronavirus: Doug Ford facing political pressure on further restrictions
WATCH ABOVE: Premier Doug Ford says political pressure was not the deciding factor to keep some regions from a modified stage 2 rollback on Monday. But as Travis Dhanraj reports, it is clear the voices of local leaders are having a major impact at the cabinet table.

Premier Doug Ford’s constituency office in Etobicoke has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak Friday morning.

A statement from his office said Toronto Public Health confirmed cases among staff members, though the total number was not confirmed.

Read more: Ontario man denied government-funded mental health support for having ‘complex’ case

However, spokesperson Ivana Yelich said Ford has not visited the office in the past two weeks and therefore had no exposure.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The office will undergo a deep cleaning and will be closed “for the forseeable future, as services and support continues to be offered virtually,” Yelich continued.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario reports 896 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario reported 896 new coronavirus cases Friday morning, bringing the provincial total to 74,715.

Ford is set to have his daily coronavirus press conference in Etobicoke at 1 p.m.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaPremier FordFord Constituency OfficeFord Constituency Office ClosedFord Constituency Office coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers