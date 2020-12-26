Menu

Health

Ontario confirms Canada’s 1st known cases of UK coronavirus variant

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Heath Canada official says Moderna vaccine believed to be effective against new U.K. variant' Coronavirus: Heath Canada official says Moderna vaccine believed to be effective against new U.K. variant
WATCH ABOVE: (Dec. 23) Dr. Supriya Sharma, Chief Medical Advisor for Health Canada, said on Wednesday that based on the current information and previous testing on coronavirus variants, she believes both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be effective against the new COVID-19 variant discovered in the U.K.

Ontario has confirmed Canada’s first known cases of the UK coronavirus variant.

The province’s associate chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe made the announcement in a news release Saturday.

Officials said the cases involve a couple from Durham Region with no known travel history, exposure, or high-risk contacts. Both are now in self-isolation.

Read more: Here are the fines people could face for violating Ontario’s coronavirus shutdown laws

“This further reinforces the need for Ontarians to stay home as much as possible and continue to follow all public health advice, including the provincewide shutdown measures beginning today,” Yaffe said.

“Durham Region Health Department has conducted case and contact investigation and Ontario is working in collaboration with our federal counterparts at the Public Health Agency of Canada.”

Story continues below advertisement

The virus variant has already been detected in many countries beyond the UK including the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, and Australia, officials said.

The variant is believed to be more contagious, but it is not believed to cause more severe illness or resistance to the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, officials said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“With inbound international travel, it is not unexpected to have identified the new variant in Ontario,” government officials said in a news release.

Ontario reiterated calls for the federal government to implement testing at Pearson Airport.

“Regardless of whether federal support is forthcoming, the Ontario government is prepared to act on its own to implement an airport testing program,” officials said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau extends travel ban on U.K. for two weeks amid discovery of new COVID-19 variant' Coronavirus: Trudeau extends travel ban on U.K. for two weeks amid discovery of new COVID-19 variant
Coronavirus: Trudeau extends travel ban on U.K. for two weeks amid discovery of new COVID-19 variant
