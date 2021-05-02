Ontario begins expanded COVID-19 vaccine rollout this week

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is further expanding its COVID-19 vaccine rollout this week as a boost in supply is expected to arrive from Pfizer-BioNTech.

The province says those 18 years of age and older living in one of 114 hot spot communities will be able to book their vaccine appointment through the province’s online portal beginning Monday at 8 a.m.

As of Thursday, those turning 50 and over this year in the rest of the province will be able to book a slot through the Ontario booking system or directly through their public health units.

The province says Thursday’s expansion also includes people with high-risk health conditions, those who can’t work from home including teachers and school workers and First Nation, Inuit and Metis people not previously targeted in earlier phases of the immunization drive.

The expanded rollout comes as Ontario reports 3,732 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and 23 more deaths linked to the virus.

Ontario says 76,685 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Saturday’s report.

A total of 5,324,369 COVID vaccines have been given in the province.

