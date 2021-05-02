Menu

Health

Ontario begins expanded COVID-19 vaccine rollout this week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2021 11:35 am
WATCH ABOVE: (April 30) As lineups continue outside pop-up vaccination clinics in GTA hotspots, more Ontario adults will be able to book an appointment on the provincial portal in May. Marianne Dimain reports.

Ontario is further expanding its COVID-19 vaccine rollout this week as a boost in supply is expected to arrive from Pfizer-BioNTech.

The province says those 18 years of age and older living in one of 114 hot spot communities will be able to book their vaccine appointment through the province’s online portal beginning Monday at 8 a.m.

As of Thursday, those turning 50 and over this year in the rest of the province will be able to book a slot through the Ontario booking system or directly through their public health units.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 3,700 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

The province says Thursday’s expansion also includes people with high-risk health conditions, those who can’t work from home including teachers and school workers and First Nation, Inuit and Metis people not previously targeted in earlier phases of the immunization drive.

The expanded rollout comes as Ontario reports 3,732 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and 23 more deaths linked to the virus.

Ontario says 76,685 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Saturday’s report.

A total of 5,324,369 COVID vaccines have been given in the province.

