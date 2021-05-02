Ontario reports more than 3,700 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 3,723 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 470,465.

“Locally, there are 1,198 new cases in Toronto, 797 in Peel, 306 in York Region, 237 in Hamilton and 232 in Durham,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

For comparison, last Sunday 3,947 cases were reported.

Twenty-three new deaths were also announced on May 2, bringing the provincial death toll to 8,102.

A total of 425,163 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 3,947 and is 90.4 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Just over 45,300 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 14,197,942 tests and 20,091 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 8.5 per cent, which is up from Saturday’s report, when it was 7.3 per cent, and down from last Sunday’s report, when it was 8.7 per cent.

There have been 72,313 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the U.K. (up by 2,817), as well as 291 of the B.1.351 variant which was discovered in South Africa (up by 10), and 875 cases of the P.1 variant, first found in Brazil (up by 103).

Provincial figures showed there are 1,961 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 191), with 895 in intensive care due to COVID-19 (down by five), 615 of whom are on a ventilator (down by 22).

However, the province noted that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit their daily bed census for Sunday’s report — as is often the case on weekends — possibly causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

233,700 people are male

233,165 people are female

72,640 people are 19 and under

173,652 people are 20 to 39

135,823 people are 40 to 59

64,621 people are 60 to 79

23,619 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by local public health units on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

As of Saturday evening, 5,324,369 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 76,685.

So far, 375,280 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

