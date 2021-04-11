Ontario expands pharmacy COVID-19 vaccination program

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — More than 700 Ontario pharmacies are joining the COVID-19 vaccine rollout as the province races to slow to spread of the virus.

Government officials announced Sunday that the move will rapidly expand availability of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged 55 and over this week.

With the new locations, more than 1,400 pharmacies will offer vaccines, with the province expecting to add another 100 by the end of April.

The announcement came as Ontario reported 4,456 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, marking a new single-day high for new infections.

The expansion of the vaccination distribution at pharmacies will make it easier for more Ontarians to get their shot, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in a statement.

“With the increasing spread of variants of concern and case counts in the thousands each day, we encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and protect yourself and your family,” she added.

“For those still waiting, please be patient as your turn is coming.”

A list of pharmacies offering vaccinations is available on the province’s website.

