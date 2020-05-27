Coronavirus: Ontario extends current emergency orders until June 9

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says it is extending all current emergency orders until June 9 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The province is enforcing emergency orders under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act due to the outbreak.

Current emergency orders include the closure of playgrounds, play structures and equipment, public swimming pools and outdoor water facilities. It also includes bars and restaurants, which are closed except for takeout and delivery.

The government said that under the emergency order, there continue to be restrictions on social gatherings of more than five people.

Staff redeployment rules remain in place for long-term care homes and other congregate settings such as retirement homes and women’s shelters.

“We are extending these emergency orders to protect the health and safety of all individuals and families as we begin to gradually and safely reopen our province,” Premier Doug Ford said in a news release.

“To build on the progress we have made to contain COVID-19, people should continue to follow these simple public health guidelines, practise physical distancing, wear a mask when it is a challenge to physical distance, and wash their hands regularly. If you think you have COVID-19 or may have been exposed to the virus, go to an assessment centre and get tested. Please stay safe.”

Although the emergency orders have been extended multiple times since the pandemic began, the most recent was set to expire on May 29.

